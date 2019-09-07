Icu Med (ICUI) Stake Lifted by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc; Btr Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Valuation Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 110.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 1,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 3,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $852,000, up from 1,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $155.98. About 217,508 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 4,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 186,807 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, down from 190,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Gp Inc owns 6,613 shares. 3G Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 958,838 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Counsel Inc accumulated 2.43% or 56,042 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.17% or 37,320 shares. Lakeview Prns Lc holds 1.73% or 23,921 shares in its portfolio. Taconic Capital Lp holds 153,000 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 433,601 shares. 237,014 were accumulated by Pinnacle Financial Prtn. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 1.22M shares. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 40,301 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Company Lc reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hm Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 19,578 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Torray Ltd Liability Company holds 195,038 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund by 144,710 shares to 164,403 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 15,802 shares to 30,467 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 35,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,037 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avedro, Kraft Heinz, TMX Group – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: ICU Medical – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders trim views on Inogen after Q2 miss and guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc holds 0.03% or 400 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 2,063 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Swiss Comml Bank holds 29,819 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 7,569 shares. Amer Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Scout holds 32,796 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc holds 95,478 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 5 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 9,889 shares. Smithfield Co accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 27,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).