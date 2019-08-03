Icu Med (ICUI) Shareholder Redmile Group Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Declined While Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Its Position by $3.08 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $255.95. About 105,190 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 217,050 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 503,400 shares to 4.56 million shares, valued at $113.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34M for 34.40 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 511,600 shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $157.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 49,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45 million for 45.06 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.