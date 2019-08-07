Icu Med (ICUI) Shareholder Redmile Group Cut Its Holding by $9.46 Million as Market Value Rose; As U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Stock Rose, Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.46 Million

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $244.09. About 143,911 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 104.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 27,176 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 13,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 57,452 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,561 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp reported 82,263 shares stake. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 16,688 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 16,370 shares. Smith Asset Grp Inc LP stated it has 2,343 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Ser Group reported 3,512 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 843,656 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Lp invested in 55,304 shares. Bessemer stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Us Financial Bank De owns 13,585 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. The insider Gilmartin Kathleen A bought 500 shares worth $52,585.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,689 shares to 4,683 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,451 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.32M shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $49.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 433,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

