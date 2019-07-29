Icu Med (ICUI) Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Increased Its Holding by $47.59 Million; Epizyme (EPZM) Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Cut Its Stake by $833,040

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 199,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.72M, up from 175,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $254.69. About 124,524 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 665,967 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4 shares. Td Asset Management owns 19,994 shares. Moreover, Woodstock Corp has 0.08% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 17,736 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0% or 504 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Parkside Savings Bank Tru invested in 0% or 1,062 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 660,128 shares. American Intll Group Inc holds 37,992 shares. Meeder Asset reported 427 shares stake. 91,220 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Alliancebernstein LP holds 79,100 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 6,800 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company owns 16,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the 37th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICU Medical beats by $0.41, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Imprivata Enters into Agreement with ICU Medical to Improve Security for Infusion Pumps – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.