Icu Med (ICUI) Share Value Declined While Mackay Shields Cut Its Position; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $8.89 Million

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4480.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 36,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,561 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 85.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 15,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 17,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $247.47. About 60,230 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co invested in 0.37% or 99,655 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 11,740 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 26,910 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 634 shares. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 186 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 14,649 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 3,400 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtn Lc has 3.16% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 94,556 shares. Markston Limited invested in 0% or 100 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 120 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc owns 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,875 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Rbf Capital invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 33.26 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 11,400 shares to 38,900 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 28,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,769 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $363,285 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co invested 1.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,284 shares. Stanley owns 5,656 shares. Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5,352 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,979 shares. Hoplite Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 166,262 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.88% or 2.88 million shares. Tctc Ltd holds 0.08% or 6,350 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 41,817 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp has 9.78% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Missouri-based Acropolis Investment Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 1.12% or 67,754 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 0.03% or 200 shares. Buckingham Capital Management reported 25,470 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 56,725 shares to 120,167 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 180,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,659 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).