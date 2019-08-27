Icu Med (ICUI) Share Price Rose While Redmile Group Has Lowered Holding by $9.46 Million; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Raised Position by $368,354

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $182.07. About 9.18 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – The social media site collects information from Facebook users and non-Facebook users from websites that send it user information, including through Facebook “pixels.”; 10/04/2018 – U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON FACEBOOK BREAKS FOR RECESS, WILL RETURN; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 16/04/2018 – Ignorance on Facebook reflects Congress malaise; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 17/05/2018 – Facebook Class A Favored by 68 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is telling all users to review their privacy settings, including information they share on their profiles and facial recognition preferences; 22/03/2018 – Sandberg’s comments come a day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal in a Facebook post and multiple interviews; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook is working with special counsel Mueller in probe

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $159.5. About 154,892 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitae Corp by 848,800 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $32.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allakos Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,069 are held by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Amer Century Inc reported 181,040 shares stake. Invesco Limited owns 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 334,329 shares. Campbell & Company Adviser Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,626 shares. Starr Interest reported 0.09% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 57,984 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has 511 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 9,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 12,534 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 26,423 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 3,165 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/08: (CVRS) (VSI) (STMP) Higher; (GDOT) (RYAM) (ANGI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,588 shares to 167,731 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,048 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) admits conversations were recorded but says it will no longer do so – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 15, 2019.