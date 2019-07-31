Icu Med (ICUI) Position Raised by Pura Vida Investments Llc; As Incyte (INCY) Stock Price Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Lowered Position

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.62 million, up from 65,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $257.38. About 75,584 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.01 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.06M, down from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32B market cap company. The stock increased 6.44% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.43. About 1.56M shares traded or 24.87% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – MEAN EGFR WAS DECREASED AT 24 WEEKS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN VS PLACEBO IN STUDY; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Rev $382.3M; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 26,423 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 183,394 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.85% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 11,740 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). The Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0.04% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,447 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commerce Bank & Trust invested in 11,687 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James reported 116,536 shares. Ls Investment Advsr holds 0.01% or 942 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 6,646 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 16,012 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc owns 4,899 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2,688 shares to 2,812 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (NASDAQ:STAA) by 197,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562 shares, and cut its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer sells $523M stake in ICU Medical to C.P. Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Misses Q1 Earnings, Tightens EPS View – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.