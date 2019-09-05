Icu Med (ICUI) Market Value Rose While Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shares Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $628,000

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 23,953 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 466,816 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 18/05/2018 – FFP SA FFPP.PA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Lee Kee says China die-casters starting automated factories in SE Asia; 17/05/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 121 FROM SFR 95; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 17/05/2018 – HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 04/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 590P; 09/05/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 27/04/2018 – PROSEGUR CASH SA CASHP.MC : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces Termination Of HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.’s Tender Offer Relating To Any And All Of The 8.750% Perpetual Notes Issued By Minerva Luxembourg S.A. And Minerva Luxembourg S.A; 16/04/2018 – Minerva Luxembourg S.A. Announces Termination Of HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.’s Tender Offer Relating To Any And All Of The 8.750

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.66 billion for 8.00 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget HSBC: 1 Singapore Bank That Has Growing Dividends – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HSBC Bank’s Personal Lending Platform Goes Live – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 56,061 shares to 67,700 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 151,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,200 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.01 million for 25.76 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.