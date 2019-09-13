Icu Med (ICUI) Market Valuation Rose While Gam Holding Ag Decreased Its Stake; Dana (DAN) Stake Held by Weber Alan W

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $162.8. About 271,353 shares traded or 25.65% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 801,993 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99 million, up from 770,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 3.35 million shares traded or 60.39% up from the average. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 13/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: FTSE 100 falls as Dana boss meets with GKN shareholders to fend off Melrose bid; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 09/03/2018 – Dana Expects to Complete Transaction in Second Half of 2018; 19/03/2018 – DANA BOOSTS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: Dana Acquisition of GKN Driveline business to Involve a Lengthy, Uncertain Process; 19/03/2018 – Dana Confirms Plan to List Combined GKN Driveline Business in London; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 24/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Leadership in Advancing Automotive Fuel Cell Stacks at Hannover Messe 2018; 14/03/2018 – Dana Mulls Dual-Listing in London to Get GKN Shareholder Support -FT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 245,754 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Citadel Limited holds 0.02% or 1.68M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 97,670 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 1.56M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 15,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 1.30M shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 1.32 million shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 38,429 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 3.98M shares. Tcw Group stated it has 0.54% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Zacks Inv Management accumulated 108,502 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 361,352 shares. New York-based Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.55% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Dupont Corp holds 111,154 shares.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.41M for 26.78 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 18.75 million shares or 2.49% more from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 0% or 1,110 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 2,900 shares. 2 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp reported 3,357 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts holds 890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 20,030 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc stated it has 2,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Globeflex Cap LP holds 4,230 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C holds 187,424 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 4,165 shares to 7,822 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronav Nv Antwerpen by 260,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).