Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Redmile Group Has Lowered Stake by $9.46 Million as Stock Price Declined; Dearborn Partners Increased Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $251.46. About 63,156 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 18,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 479,038 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.45M, up from 460,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 8.92M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video)

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,365 shares to 80,071 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 83,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,935 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.35 million for 33.80 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

