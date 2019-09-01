Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Cut Its Stake by $1.36 Million; As Lennar (LEN) Valuation Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Lifted by $14.70 Million Its Stake

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.61M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 4,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 47,121 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98 million, down from 51,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 164,443 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhx Media Ltd by 1.22 million shares to 300,043 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 241,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv accumulated 12,506 shares. Qs Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,944 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 172,263 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,561 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corp owns 5,219 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 227,844 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 9,400 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 8,141 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 352 shares. 74 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 10,950 shares. Loews Corp holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 6,106 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 19,226 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3,399 shares to 21,934 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 9,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Com has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 517,703 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 8,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 102,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Plc owns 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 3,165 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 2.84 million shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has 5,193 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,632 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.63% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 68,663 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP holds 1.98% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 374,860 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 14,507 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 35,754 shares stake.