Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Upped Stake by $47.59 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Market Value Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Increased by $466,893 Its Holding

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 113.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 199,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 374,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.72 million, up from 175,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $154.21. About 302,601 shares traded or 45.89% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 102,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 95,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 793,481 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl owns 511 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 3,600 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,632 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.08% or 49,973 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 632 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 145,586 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 110,765 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 10 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,875 shares. 3,863 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 164,067 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 353,289 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 474,016 shares to 910,190 shares, valued at $28.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 396,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,398 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mngmt Com Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Highland Capital Management Lp owns 62,000 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.32% or 284,343 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Baskin Svcs invested in 320,867 shares. Invesco invested in 0.03% or 1.25 million shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) reported 34,550 shares. Zebra Management Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 7,025 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 52,053 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). First Personal Financial Services invested in 169 shares. Fiera Cap invested 0.29% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

