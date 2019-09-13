Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Rk Capital Management Has Lifted John Bean Technologies (JBT) Stake by $571,362 as Shares Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 34,722 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 106,025 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 52.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 4,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 8,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 89,990 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 34,100 shares to 182,219 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 18,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,114 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold JBT shares while 71 reduced holdings.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 24,818 shares to 32,253 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 53,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.41 million for 26.98 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 73 reduced holdings.