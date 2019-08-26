Icu Med (ICUI) Holder American Century Companies Has Decreased Stake by $17.03 Million; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Rose, Provident Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 71,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 181,040 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.33M, down from 252,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $161.66. About 162,482 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 282,137 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.66 million, down from 285,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7,644 shares. Advisory Alpha invested in 0% or 38 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 16,147 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management owns 3,510 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.1% or 2.45M shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Co owns 300,980 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lateef Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 6,984 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 1,657 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Korea Inv has 430,712 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 49,893 shares. Segment Wealth Management Llc stated it has 4,480 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 0.51% or 53,310 shares in its portfolio.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares to 49,330 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.49M are owned by Blackrock. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 296,033 shares. Gam Ag has 0.91% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Pnc Service Gp Inc invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 8,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 3,155 shares. 176,307 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 11,274 shares. Globeflex Lp invested in 0.45% or 8,954 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 4,500 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 3,709 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Violich Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.06% or 1,015 shares. Pura Vida Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 73,619 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 735,388 shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $192.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 68,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

