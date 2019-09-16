Iconiq Capital Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.59 Million as Share Value Rose; Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Declined While Keybank National Association Increased Holding

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 23,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 283,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.76M, down from 307,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 02/05/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica data firm at center of #Facebook privacy scandal declares bankruptcy; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS FRANCE WILL NOT LEAVE THE JCPOA; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly delays plans to unveil its own smart speaker because of the data sharing scandal; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Wicker Says Facebook ‘Winked’ at Privacy Concerns (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 39,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 634,229 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.06M, up from 595,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 3.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accuvest Glob holds 0.24% or 2,120 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 6.26M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 210 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 12,369 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 695,120 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Moreover, Ems Capital Limited Partnership has 8.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shaker Limited Company Oh holds 0.5% or 3,880 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Company Ltd has 0.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 594,275 shares. Burns J W And Ny reported 16,639 shares. Opus Capital Gru Limited has 1,422 shares. Greenbrier Prtn Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 14.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 1.24% or 24,116 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 2.04% or 35,850 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 6,234 shares to 18,016 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,361 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).