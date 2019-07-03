Iconiq Capital Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $760,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $209.58. About 2.68M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – UK pubs group JD Wetherspoon drops social media in protest; 19/03/2018 – Global regulators turn up the heat on Facebook; 22/03/2018 – SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE FOUND NEAR OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN CENTRAL LONDON – BRITISH POLICE; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAYS AWARE OF FACEBOOK DATA ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – 04/10 The Cable- China, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS THERE IS ‘POTENTIAL FOR SOME IMPACT ON REVENUE’ FROM EU LAW GDPR – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.66 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 40,972 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 32,357 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Invest Management Co holds 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,305 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.71% or 50,020 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.28% or 12,350 shares. Tremblant Cap Grp invested 3.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,626 were accumulated by South State Corp. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Com holds 2.33% or 95,969 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 5.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bell Bancorporation holds 0.06% or 1,262 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1.68% or 76,446 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 93,505 shares. Rockshelter Management Ltd Company holds 4.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,463 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79M worth of stock. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 5.75 million shares. Cadinha And Ltd Liability accumulated 2,422 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,402 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 1.80M shares. Spinnaker Trust has 0.32% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 10,997 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. Eqis Capital Management, California-based fund reported 2,473 shares. 13,598 are owned by Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fernwood Management Limited Liability has 3,382 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 68,314 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.34% or 220,557 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has 13,895 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Delta Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.48% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,264 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Company holds 44,787 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 143,784 shares to 152,784 shares, valued at $29.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.59B for 25.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.