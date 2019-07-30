Iconiq Capital Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding; Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Sellers Decreased By 8.7% Their Shorts

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) had a decrease of 8.7% in short interest. CAPR’s SI was 677,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.7% from 741,800 shares previously. With 172,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s short sellers to cover CAPR’s short positions. The SI to Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s float is 3.39%. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 21,171 shares traded. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has declined 70.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPR News: 30/04/2018 – CAPRICOR:HOPE-2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CAP-1002 FOR DUCHENNE STARTED; 10/05/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 08/03/2018 Capricor Therapeutics to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update on Wednesday, March 14; 09/05/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – CAPR: PRECLINICAL CAP-1002 STUDY SHOWED EXERCISE CAPACITY BOOST; 14/03/2018 – Capricor Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 14/03/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 4Q EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 19/04/2018 – Capricor Announces New Pre-Clinical Study Finds Repeat Doses of CAP-1002 Lead to Enhanced Exercise Capacity in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Disease Model; 19/04/2018 – Capricor Announces New Pre-Clinical Study Finds Repeat Doses of CAP-1002 Lead to Enhanced Exercise Capacity in Duchenne Muscula

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 6.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Iconiq Capital Llc holds 307,605 shares with $51.28 million value, down from 327,857 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $564.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $197.83. About 7.59M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook delays home-speaker unveil amid data crisis – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Tencent Sees `No Chance’ of Facebook-type Data Leak: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 06/04/2018 – Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook’s collection, use of data; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 05/04/2018 – Facebook was in talks with top hospitals and other medical groups as recently as last month about a proposal to share data about the social networks of their most vulnerable patients

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 5.97% more from 1.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 305,759 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) for 24,303 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 2,540 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Apriem Advsr invested in 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 74,625 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Geode Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) for 118,686 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 43,048 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks holds 3,100 shares. Brown Advisory owns 852,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $16.64 million. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Nomura upgraded the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,078 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,504 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 35,340 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monetary stated it has 22,830 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. 1.69M were accumulated by Calamos Advisors Limited Com. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 18.02M shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 1,432 are owned by Headinvest Limited Liability Com. Overbrook Corp invested 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, South State has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regions Corporation owns 88,758 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc holds 1.48% or 141,017 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors holds 28,924 shares. 24,560 were accumulated by Beach Counsel Inc Pa. Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.35% or 6,349 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.49 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.