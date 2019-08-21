Iconiq Capital Has Trimmed By $5.08 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Hmn Financial (HMNF) SI Increased By 7.69%

Hmn Financial Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) had an increase of 7.69% in short interest. HMNF’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.69% from 1,300 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Hmn Financial Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s short sellers to cover HMNF’s short positions. The SI to Hmn Financial Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 362 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 95.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 26,733 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Iconiq Capital Llc holds 1,209 shares with $230,000 value, down from 27,942 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $963.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 11.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold HMN Financial, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking services and products. The company has market cap of $103.08 million. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

