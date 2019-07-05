Iconiq Capital Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $15.89 Million; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Grimes & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $947,934 as Valuation Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24M, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 24,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,756 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 302,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Forget the Trade War, Alibaba Is Winning the Cloud Wars – Investorplace.com” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alibaba Group and Yiwu City Government to Establish eWTP Hub – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibabaâ€™s Delivery Platform Provides a Big Opportunity – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : CMCSA, QQQ, VIAB, COST, FLEX, MGI – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Nasdaq” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Could a CBS-Viacom Merger Create a New Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CMCSA or RCI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.37B for 14.44 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

