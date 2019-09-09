Iconiq Capital Has Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $510,489; Market Valuation Rose; Stifel Financial Cut Its Position in Ebay (EBAY) as Market Value Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 54,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 385,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, down from 439,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.72 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 19,521 shares to 25,520 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 19,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $422.43M for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why eBay Stock Gained 20% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 7,087 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,789 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors invested in 0.33% or 56,421 shares. Harding Loevner L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.09M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 651,674 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 10,139 were reported by Aimz Invest Limited Company. Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.57% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 7,038 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Lc. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 417,955 shares. Axa reported 0.27% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kepos Cap LP reported 150,000 shares. National Pension Service owns 1.13M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 9,637 shares. The United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Management has invested 0.89% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.