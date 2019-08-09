Iconiq Capital Has Cut Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $510,489 as Stock Value Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Oakworth Capital Has Upped Position

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $194.48. About 770,354 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.47. About 1.22M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF) by 10,589 shares to 266,283 shares, valued at $33.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 42,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,421 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 53,546 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.48% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 10,035 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co. Ls Inv Ltd Llc reported 4,601 shares. Toth Fin Advisory has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Aviance Cap Ltd Llc reported 12,619 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 973 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 1.58 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Gru has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mitchell Mgmt holds 18,388 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Ent Financial Services Corporation has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 242,925 shares. Korea Inv Corp invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). South Dakota Investment Council holds 113,492 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust And Invest Mgmt Comm accumulated 8,595 shares. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.08% or 7,189 shares. Factory Mutual Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 515,700 shares. Jlb And Associate Incorporated has invested 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Creative Planning owns 149,344 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 102,544 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.03% or 9,569 shares. Nomura Holdings Inc has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lockheed Martin Inv owns 41,600 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 588,264 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

