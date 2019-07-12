Iconiq Capital Cut Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Algert Global Increased Its Position by $1.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB; 20/03/2018 – Christina Anagnos: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: FACEBOOK IS A CLOSED SYSTEM, CLOSED BOOK FOR INVESTORS; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on ‘Fake News,’ Privacy; 21/03/2018 – India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS KEVIN MARTIN WILL REPLACE ERIN EGAN AS INTERIM HEAD OF U.S. PUBLIC POLICY- SPOKESPERSON; 03/05/2018 – Ex-U.N. chief Annan tells Facebook to move faster on hate speech; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 1.78M shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcasting after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP SAYS DEAL WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TO PURCHASE NINE TELEVISION STATIONS IN 7 MARKETS FOR $441.7 MLN IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Media Matters: Sinclair is gearing up to compete with Fox — by being even worse than Fox; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC: Acquiring 9 Television Stations From Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Politico: Sinclair preps to challenge Fox News; 02/04/2018 – Trump Calls Sinclair `Superior’ to CNN as Merger Awaits U.S. Nod; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 11,038 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 48,916 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 93,723 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 38,722 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 87 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 371,606 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 22,345 shares. Baupost Group Ltd Ma invested in 2.91M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,728 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0% or 275 shares. James Invest Rech stated it has 18,120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Pcl stated it has 58,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Co stated it has 230,597 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NYSE:NX) by 42,734 shares to 27,655 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 23,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,352 shares, and cut its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M. $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

