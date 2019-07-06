ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 138 3.14 N/A 6.10 22.72 Neuronetics Inc. 15 4.28 N/A -1.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ICON Public Limited Company and Neuronetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ICON Public Limited Company and Neuronetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 24.9% 14.1% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

Liquidity

ICON Public Limited Company’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Neuronetics Inc. which has a 8.9 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Neuronetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ICON Public Limited Company.

Analyst Recommendations

ICON Public Limited Company and Neuronetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 2 2.67 Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ICON Public Limited Company’s upside potential is 0.01% at a $154.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of ICON Public Limited Company shares and 79.5% of Neuronetics Inc. shares. ICON Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders are 4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Neuronetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company 0.48% 1.16% -3.24% 0.07% 10.23% 7.24% Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company has 7.24% stronger performance while Neuronetics Inc. has -22.69% weaker performance.

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats Neuronetics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.