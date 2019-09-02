ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Both ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 144 3.07 N/A 6.48 24.12 Medpace Holdings Inc. 62 3.68 N/A 2.09 37.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Medpace Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ICON Public Limited Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ICON Public Limited Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has ICON Public Limited Company and Medpace Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ICON Public Limited Company and Medpace Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 2 2.50 Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ICON Public Limited Company’s average target price is $163.5, while its potential upside is 6.04%. On the other hand, Medpace Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -29.55% and its average target price is $57. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ICON Public Limited Company seems more appealing than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of ICON Public Limited Company shares and 78.8% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.5% of Medpace Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors ICON Public Limited Company beats Medpace Holdings Inc.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.