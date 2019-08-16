ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 143 3.10 N/A 6.48 24.12 Exact Sciences Corporation 101 24.56 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights ICON Public Limited Company and Exact Sciences Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.59 shows that ICON Public Limited Company is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Exact Sciences Corporation on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ICON Public Limited Company and Exact Sciences Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 3 2.60 Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 5.07% for ICON Public Limited Company with consensus price target of $163. On the other hand, Exact Sciences Corporation’s potential downside is -4.14% and its consensus price target is $113.33. The information presented earlier suggests that ICON Public Limited Company looks more robust than Exact Sciences Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96% of ICON Public Limited Company shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of Exact Sciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company was less bullish than Exact Sciences Corporation.

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Exact Sciences Corporation.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.