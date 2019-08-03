ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)

We are contrasting ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 142 3.08 N/A 6.48 24.12 Agilent Technologies Inc. 75 4.29 N/A 3.53 19.69

Demonstrates ICON Public Limited Company and Agilent Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Agilent Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ICON Public Limited Company. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ICON Public Limited Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

ICON Public Limited Company is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.59. Agilent Technologies Inc. has a 1.41 beta and it is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ICON Public Limited Company and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 2 2.50 Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

ICON Public Limited Company’s consensus target price is $162.5, while its potential upside is 5.24%. Agilent Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87.33 consensus target price and a 28.28% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Agilent Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than ICON Public Limited Company, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ICON Public Limited Company and Agilent Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 89.8% respectively. 4% are ICON Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Agilent Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Agilent Technologies Inc. -0.24% -8.41% -10.4% -7.99% 7.4% 2.89%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company has stronger performance than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors ICON Public Limited Company beats Agilent Technologies Inc.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.