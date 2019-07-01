ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Reaches $153.38 52-Week High; L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Shorts Increased By 0.58%

The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) hit a new 52-week high and has $164.12 target or 7.00% above today’s $153.38 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.28 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $164.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $579.53 million more. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $153.38. About 238,901 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) had an increase of 0.58% in short interest. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 12.82% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical FSTR News; 01/05/2018 – LB Foster 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes services and products for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. The company has market cap of $283.90 million. The Company’s Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services.

Among 3 analysts covering Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Icon had 11 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Mizuho upgraded the shares of ICLR in report on Friday, January 25 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. The firm specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It has a 25.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services.