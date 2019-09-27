ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) EPS Estimated At $1.73; Gentex (GNTX) Sentiment Is 0.8

Gentex Corp (GNTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 141 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 177 sold and reduced holdings in Gentex Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 192.31 million shares, down from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gentex Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 147 Increased: 97 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $1.73 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 12.34% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. ICLR’s profit would be $93.55M giving it 21.49 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.69 EPS previously, ICON Public Limited Company’s analysts see 2.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $148.68. About 213,475 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM

Among 2 analysts covering ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ICON has $17100 highest and $16500 lowest target. $168.67’s average target is 13.44% above currents $148.68 stock price. ICON had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $17100 target in Friday, July 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) rating on Thursday, August 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $16500 target.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. The firm specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It has a 22.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2,824 activity.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.99M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 971,157 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog