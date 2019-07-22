ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) and Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Contrasting side by side

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 140 3.11 N/A 6.10 22.72 Precipio Inc. 4 6.26 N/A -15.37 0.00

Demonstrates ICON Public Limited Company and Precipio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ICON Public Limited Company and Precipio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 24.9% 14.1% Precipio Inc. 0.00% -194.7% -81.1%

Volatility & Risk

ICON Public Limited Company’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Precipio Inc.’s 2.21 beta is the reason why it is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ICON Public Limited Company is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Precipio Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. ICON Public Limited Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precipio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ICON Public Limited Company and Precipio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 2 2.67 Precipio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.11% for ICON Public Limited Company with average target price of $154.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ICON Public Limited Company and Precipio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 0.7%. 4% are ICON Public Limited Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Precipio Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company 0.48% 1.16% -3.24% 0.07% 10.23% 7.24% Precipio Inc. 16.12% 19.7% 178.95% 68.5% -0.08% 208.66%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Precipio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ICON Public Limited Company beats Precipio Inc.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.