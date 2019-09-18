ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) Comparison side by side

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 145 3.03 N/A 6.48 24.12 Cytosorbents Corporation 7 7.53 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ICON Public Limited Company and Cytosorbents Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ICON Public Limited Company and Cytosorbents Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -103.9% -56.9%

Volatility and Risk

ICON Public Limited Company’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Cytosorbents Corporation has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ICON Public Limited Company and Cytosorbents Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 1 2 2.67 Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of ICON Public Limited Company is $168.67, with potential upside of 11.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96% of ICON Public Limited Company shares are held by institutional investors while 26.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Cytosorbents Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Cytosorbents Corporation -3.31% 2.93% -2.9% -5.01% -40% -13.12%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company had bullish trend while Cytosorbents Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cytosorbents Corporation.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.