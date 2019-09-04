ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) and Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Comparing side by side

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public Limited Company 144 3.11 N/A 6.48 24.12 Co-Diagnostics Inc. 1 232.27 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ICON Public Limited Company and Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1% Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -430.9% -204.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ICON Public Limited Company and Co-Diagnostics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 2 2.50 Co-Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ICON Public Limited Company’s upside potential currently stands at 5.19% and an $163.5 average price target. Co-Diagnostics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a 72.41% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Co-Diagnostics Inc. appears more favorable than ICON Public Limited Company, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of ICON Public Limited Company shares and 10.6% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares. Insiders held 4% of ICON Public Limited Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.37% of Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87% Co-Diagnostics Inc. -5.19% 58.81% 28.32% -42.86% -63.11% -14.09%

For the past year ICON Public Limited Company had bullish trend while Co-Diagnostics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats Co-Diagnostics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company develops DNA-based testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.