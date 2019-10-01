ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Analysts See $1.73 EPS; USA Truck (USAK) Sentiment Is 0.72

USA Truck Inc (USAK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 33 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 46 decreased and sold positions in USA Truck Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.93 million shares, down from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding USA Truck Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 27 Increased: 16 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $1.73 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 12.34% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. ICLR’s profit would be $93.58 million giving it 21.28 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.69 EPS previously, ICON Public Limited Company’s analysts see 2.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $147.24. About 163,931 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. The firm specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services.

Among 2 analysts covering ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ICON has $17100 highest and $16500 lowest target. $168.67’s average target is 14.55% above currents $147.24 stock price. ICON had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 26.

Analysts await USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 53.49% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USAK’s profit will be $1.68 million for 10.04 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by USA Truck, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 566.67% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $449,997 activity.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $67.34 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 6.63 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.63% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. for 271,206 shares. Weber Alan W owns 50,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 114,681 shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.16% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 30,941 shares.

