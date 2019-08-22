Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Value Rose While Ativo Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Position Held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $155.9. About 59,563 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 8,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 269,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65M, up from 261,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 101,290 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 22,801 shares to 50,016 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICON Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Martin Zweig – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 401,938 shares to 118,566 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,576 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).