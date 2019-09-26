Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Rose While Jlb & Associates Has Upped Position by $2.08 Million; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder First Republic Investment Management Has Increased Position by $1.03 Million

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 301.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 13,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 18,137 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 4,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.2. About 20,877 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 2,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 37,481 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.00M, up from 34,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $235.38. About 214,036 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 20,799 shares to 318,574 shares, valued at $25.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 7,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,018 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Rathbone Brothers Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,911 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pennsylvania Tru owns 7,172 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 20,870 shares. Korea Investment Corp reported 0.05% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 79,207 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 0.06% or 7,475 shares. Provident Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Schroder Invest Management Grp reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 25,789 shares. 320,434 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Tcw Grp holds 1.22% or 329,438 shares in its portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Limited has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 22,604 shares to 26,477 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores by 3,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,252 shares, and cut its stake in Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ICON Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICON acquires MolecularMD – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICON plc to Present at Baird’s 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.