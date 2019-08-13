Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding Boosted by Ativo Capital Management Llc; Stryker (Put) (SYK) Valuation Rose While Healthcor Management LP Has Increased by $26.34 Million Its Stake

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 108,521 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 104,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 172,480 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (SYK) by 125.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 133,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.41 million, up from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Stryker Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $219.62. About 322,091 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 258,038 shares to 745,910 shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,770 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Corp Oh accumulated 17,076 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The California-based Bancorporation Of Stockton has invested 0.68% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Green Valley Investors Lc holds 3.91% or 387,394 shares. Boston Lc reported 34,028 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability reported 95,917 shares. Partner Inv Mgmt Lp reported 11,607 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 2,636 shares. Capwealth Advisors Lc stated it has 1.26% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tekla Mgmt Lc invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.62 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Mgmt reported 3,352 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.23% stake. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,965 shares. Zacks Inv holds 40,485 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,070 shares to 4,043 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).