Icon Plc (ICLR) Holder Renaissance Group Decreased Holding as Stock Rose; Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 349.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 992,659 shares as the company's stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.63M, up from 283,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 1.20 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 6,884 shares as the company's stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 119,282 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.37M, down from 126,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 172,224 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "ICON plc to Present at Baird's 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire" on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "A Closer Look At ICON Public Limited Company's (NASDAQ:ICLR) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Icon PLC (ICLR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Icon: One Of The Best Picks Among CROs – Seeking Alpha" published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Do You Like ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 12.34% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.56 million for 22.14 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.37% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huami Corp by 34,678 shares to 75,855 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 941,360 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $132.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restorbio Inc by 235,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,133 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).