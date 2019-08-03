Icon Plc (ICLR) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Raised Position; Brown Advisory Securities Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $446,578 as Market Value Declined

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 145.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 59,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 100,874 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, up from 41,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $154.41. About 170,112 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13,487 shares to 14,238 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,815 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.37% or 19,999 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Focused Investors Limited Com has 4.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.77 million shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 75,700 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Llc invested in 4,721 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bb&T Secs holds 0.61% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.17M shares. Moreover, Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,836 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 31,462 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 506,707 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt holds 0.61% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 56,900 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 30,630 shares. Bank Of The West invested 0.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.91% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tarbox Family Office owns 332 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares to 52,268 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 46,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,286 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.