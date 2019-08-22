Icon Plc (ICLR) Holder Connable Office Lowered Holding by $345,304; Colgate (CL) Stake Maintained by Marshall Wace Llp

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 634.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 296,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 342,950 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 46,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 2.47M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 2,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 4,069 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 6,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $155.57. About 191,906 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $94.10 million for 22.35 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 101,107 shares to 115,250 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

