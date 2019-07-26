Icon Plc (ICLR) Holder Connable Office Has Decreased Its Stake by $345,304 as Market Value Declined; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Market Value Declined While Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Decreased Position by $76.06 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 1,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,083 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.12 million, down from 6,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 205,867 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 2,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,069 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, down from 6,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 355,001 shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE)

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 10,714 shares to 212,946 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Etf by 63,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Energy Sector Etf (XLE) by 2,979 shares to 35,438 shares, valued at $2.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 60 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Utilities Sector Etf (XLU).

