Icon Ord (ICLR) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Has Lowered Stake; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Noble Energy (NBL) Position by $1.92 Million

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 483,843 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 570,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 4.48M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Icon Ord (ICLR) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 5,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 114,369 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61M, down from 119,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Icon Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $149.54. About 212,350 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 127,342 shares to 8.05M shares, valued at $551.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 271,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Bankshares Tru has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Co Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 2.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Federated Pa stated it has 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hm Payson Com, Maine-based fund reported 800 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has 24,527 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,779 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1.80M shares. 287,200 are owned by Waddell & Reed Fincl. Financial Bank Of America De owns 3.67 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Intll reported 55.09M shares. Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 53,020 shares. Frontier Cap Management Commerce reported 3.48 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 24,818 shares to 32,253 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 3,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Small Cap Etf (EWZS).

