Icon Advisers Upped Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Maintained by Edge Wealth Management Llc

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 164.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 56,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 91,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 34,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. About 2.98M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $101.11. About 910,986 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,646 are owned by Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,875 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 21,402 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc stated it has 61,738 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. International Grp has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,761 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Us State Bank De has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 932,002 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Llc invested in 20,156 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 258,450 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.22M shares. Cornerstone owns 815 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Ltd owns 30,576 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,660 shares to 54,374 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,351 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 38,900 shares to 532,096 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 85,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,060 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corporation (NYSE:CSX).