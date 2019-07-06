Icon Advisers Trimmed Its American Water Works Company I (AWK) Holding by $520,000 as Shares Rose; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shareholder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in American Water Works Company I (AWK) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Company I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 750,238 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 539,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.07M, down from 550,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts: Report; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.17B for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 31.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

