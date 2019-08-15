Icon Advisers Trimmed Dominion Energy (D) Stake as Shares Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 20,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 29,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 4.20 million shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 3,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 421,482 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.95M, down from 425,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $123.27 lastly. It is down 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,698 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 32,693 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 12,789 shares stake. Wafra has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Welch Forbes Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,784 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sun Life holds 18,814 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,305 shares. Holt Capital Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,430 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc owns 6,515 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 4,954 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Trust Llc. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,391 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc. by 26,100 shares to 56,800 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 73,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 3.35 million shares to 62.10M shares, valued at $288.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aegon N V (NYSE:AEG) by 180,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 0.04% or 257,899 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.02% or 20,598 shares. 6 were reported by Whittier Trust Com. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 99,100 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 9.59M shares. State Street reported 0.12% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc has 5,180 shares. Moon Mngmt holds 0.01% or 48,929 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Capital invested in 8,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Redwood Invs Ltd Llc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The California-based Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 11,010 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.