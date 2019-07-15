Icon Advisers Trimmed Cummins (CMI) Position as Market Value Rose; Firsthand Capital Management Boosted Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) as Stock Rose

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 3.77 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $171.43. About 397,894 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.88 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wfc 7 1/2 12/31/49 Pfd by 4,559 shares to 5,359 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Income Trust (BKT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. Shares for $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 20,751 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 20,714 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 4,653 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Capital Management accumulated 5,096 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 242 shares. Washington-based Perkins Coie Tru Com has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mackenzie Corp accumulated 0.02% or 62,554 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.53M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 143,430 shares. M&R Capital holds 0.02% or 500 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 1,400 shares. Sterling Ltd has 54,105 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Westpac has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 78,500 were accumulated by Hbk Limited Partnership. Bridgewater LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.