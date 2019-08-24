Icon Advisers Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Ao Smith (AOS) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Increased Holding by $26.98 Million

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 468,262 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 506 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 27,773 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 billion, up from 27,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.51 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A.O. Smith: A Dividend Champion Likely To Deliver Alpha Over The Next Decade – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, PVTL, TEVA and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.11% or 3.07M shares. Newfocus Fincl Grp Llc stated it has 1.63% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.08% stake. Paloma Partners Management holds 57,930 shares. Telemus Cap Lc accumulated 75,925 shares. Parametric Port Associates invested in 0.03% or 676,648 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 743,805 shares. Ameriprise invested in 221,297 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% stake. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 45,830 shares in its portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% stake. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has 12,633 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 949,442 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 5,132 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 3,640 shares to 69,792 shares, valued at $9.57 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 12,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,765 shares, and cut its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33M for 20.17 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,581 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.05% or 42,456 shares in its portfolio. 53,000 are held by Highland Capital Management L P. Cap Research Global Investors owns 0.03% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 750,000 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 42,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 78,708 shares. 8,800 are owned by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,140 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.06% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Mackenzie Corp reported 16,373 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 6,826 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,313 shares. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nvidia Analysts Preview Q2 Earnings: A Challenging Near Term, But Out Years Hold Promise – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Mellanox (MLNX)/NVIDIA (NVDA) Merger Spread at Record Highs Following Trump Tweet – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft’s Acquisition Of Mellanox Would Be A Strategic Play – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 10,300 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.