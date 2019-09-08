Icon Advisers Stake in Cdk Global (CDK) Cut by $10.07 Million as Valuation Declined; Capital Research Global Investors Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Has Decreased by $242.74 Million as Market Value Rose

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 92.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 173,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, down from 188,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 456,338 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 83.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 2.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 536,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.38 million, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 4.05M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc S/V (Usd) by 264,500 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $50.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 5.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 8,169 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 3,411 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mackay Shields invested in 0.05% or 78,001 shares. Davis R M reported 3,655 shares stake. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 1.24% or 722,969 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 2,378 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fjarde Ap reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rbf Capital Limited Liability reported 4,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chemical Bank has invested 1.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Putnam Invests Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 25,261 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 3.85M were reported by Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. 56,441 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.87M for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $88.12 million for 14.97 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

