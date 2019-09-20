Icon Advisers Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Cut by $404,200; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lifted Position in Icf International (ICFI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 44,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 179,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 134,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 117,725 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 8,600 shares as the company's stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 35,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, down from 43,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $74.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 22.53 million shares traded or 119.82% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 19,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 13,017 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 46,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 2,110 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 161,091 shares. Assetmark accumulated 567 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 23,490 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,677 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Techs reported 0.03% stake. First Mercantile Tru Communication reported 1,860 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 0.19% or 179,052 shares. 3,384 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Management Co. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.01% or 71,900 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.06% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 7,975 shares to 76,640 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 271,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,491 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 8,000 shares to 19,112 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.80 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.