Icon Advisers Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Has Lifted by $2.46 Million as Shares Rose; Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Karp Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 30,710 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 20,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $268.18. About 330,399 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 13,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.28. About 1.21M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 111,877 shares to 69,136 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 63,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,153 shares. Kistler has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,212 were reported by Quantitative Mgmt Lc. Select Equity Group LP owns 2.98 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ftb Advisors holds 2,275 shares. 2,865 are owned by Stonebridge Mgmt. Atika Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.81% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 40,000 shares. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 31,358 shares stake. Cordasco Fincl Network has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Montana-based First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 64,759 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02 million and $315.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

