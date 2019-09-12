Icon Advisers Position in Keycorp New (KEY) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Shutterfly (SFLY) Shareholder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $32.77 Million

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 502,696 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, down from 532,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 7.99M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 122,854 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44 million shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $478.37M for 9.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) by 57,700 shares to 86,700 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. by 13,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).