Icon Advisers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Cut as Share Price Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined, Holder Oppenheimer & Company Trimmed Its Stake

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $212.47. About 1.33 million shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 61,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,087 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, down from 190,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 12.08 million shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 25,867 shares to 67,727 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 13,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Division reported 131,083 shares. 1.57 million are held by Epoch Inv Partners. Comml Bank Of The West holds 0.54% or 56,903 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,076 shares. Moreover, Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rdl Fincl holds 0.87% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,767 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 0.14% or 1.13M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd owns 9,520 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ifrah has 33,025 shares. 4,164 were accumulated by Family Firm.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8,700 shares to 26,100 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 20,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).